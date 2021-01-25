LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has designated $10 million to help Jefferson County residents cover delinquent utility bills.
In a virtual press conference Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the funds for the COVID-19 Utility Relief Program are now available. The money, which is coming from the general fund, was approved by Metro Council late last year. It is left over federal CARES funding.
“Tens of thousands of Louisvillians remain unemployed or underemployed and are struggling to make ends meet, many for the first time,” Fischer said. “And some of the decisions are horrible. I’m talking about people who want to pay their bills but face impossible choices. Like 'Do I pay the electric bill? Do I buy food?'”
Customers can now apply for utility bill relief totaling up to $1,000, which is divided up by the utilities. A person can receive up to $500 to cover their outstanding Louisville Water Company and Metropolitan Sewer District bills. And a customer can apply for up to $500 to cover delinquent LG&E bills.
The bills must date between March 16 and Dec. 31, 2020, and a customer must identify how the pandemic is the cause for delinquency. The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. And once approved, the amount will show up as a one-time credit on the customer's next bill.
How to apply for the assistance is different depending on the utility company. The following instructions were released by Metro Government:
Metro COVID-19 Relief LG&E Assistance:
- Call your local Community Ministry at www.louisvilleministries.org or call Metro United Way's 2-1-1 to locate the ministry nearest you, or
- Schedule an appointment in advance with Neighborhood Place by calling 502-977-6636 or visit online at LGEHelp.itfrontdesk.com
Metro COVID-19 Relief Louisville Water Company/MSD Assistance:
- Apply online using the self-service portal at LouisvilleWater.com/MetroReliefPortal
- Customers without computer access can visit local Community Ministries, make an appointment with the Louisville Free Public Library or visit Louisville Water at 550 South Third Street.
Before the pandemic, Louisville Water Company averaged around 1,000 delinquent customers at any given time. As of January, there are 15,000 customers behind on their bills. The average outstanding water and sewer balance is $700. And according to LWC, of those delinquent customers, 80% have never been late before or only missed one payment.
Currently, LG&E is reporting 28,000 customers are behind on their bills. The average outstanding balance is more than $400.
This utility assistance is only for customers in Jefferson County, and it does not apply to business or commercial accounts.
There are added eligibility requirements for the Metro LG&E Relief Program. A news release from Metro Government lists the following:
- There are no income restrictions to receive this utility assistance, however, income documentation is required to gain entry into the LG&E program.
- Documentation may include (check Community Ministry and Neighborhood Place for specifics):
- Photo ID for adult(s) in the household
- Social Security card(s) or official documentation with Social Security numbers for everyone living in the household (or Permanence Residence/Green Card)
- Current bill with a past due balance, or a brown, disconnect notice from LG&E. (Arrearage must have occurred between March 16 through December 31, 2020).
- When applying via Neighborhood Place, the LG&E Utility Assistance Application form can be downloaded here or found at Neighborhood Place office drop boxes that include the income documentation form.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.