LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council made a move Thursday to help people struggling to keep the lights on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of the $26 million in "carry-forward" money, left over in the city budget this year, will now help people pay their bills.
The Office of Resilience and Community Services will receive $10 million for utility assistance grants. The money will be divided between Louisville's three major utility companies and their foundations to help people having trouble with payments.
In addition, $6 million will go to LG&E, and $4 million will go to the Louisville Water Company and MSD.
