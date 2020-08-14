Three arrested in connection to missing Pikeville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Three people have been arrested two months after a man disappeared from Pikeville, Kentucky.
Wesley Hook was last seen June 10 in Pikeville.
His father's car was found in July after it had been set on fire with human remains inside. Although those remains haven't been identified, authorities believe they are Hook, according to WYMT.
Enos Little, Eric Deleon and Krystle Williams, all believed to be involved with Wesley’s disappearance and the arson of his car, were arrested and booked in the Pike County Detention Center. Police are still searching for Sky Smallwood, who they believe is in the Lexington area.
Hook's family fears he will never make it back home.
"It's a tragedy that he trusted someone and they took his life," said Barbara Hook, Wesley Hook's mother."They get to live. Their parents still get to see them. And I can't see my child again. I can't even get his remains back yet to bury him."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pikeville Police Department at (606) 437-5111.
