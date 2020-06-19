LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Kentucky universities are freezing tuition — and students at two universities are actually going to pay less this fall.
Students at Morehead State, Northern Kentucky and Western Kentucky universities will pay the same tuition in the fall as they did in the spring, and Kentucky State and Murray State universities are lowering their tuition for certain students.
The plans were approved Friday by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. University of Louisville and Eastern Kentucky are still finalizing tuition proposals. The University of Kentucky said Friday that it is raising tuition by 1% for Kentucky residents.
