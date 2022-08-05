LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A behind-the-scenes experience with sloths at the Louisville Zoo will take place in 2023.
According to a news release, it'll run from March to August 2023 and give guests an opportunity to see how the zoo prepares the sloth's diet and visit their indoor exhibit.
There will also be an opportunity to take a picture with a sloth. Back in 2021, the experience sold out within a few days.
Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased as an add-on option with a general admission ticket or purchased separately with a zoo membership.
The tickets will be available online at 11 a.m. Aug. 9.
