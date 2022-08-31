LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Thursday for both the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular and Winter Woods Spectacular, both held again this year at Iroquois Park.
In a news release from the Parks Alliance of Louisville, officials said they expect tens of thousands of people to visit the park for the annual fall and winter events.
"We are thrilled to have both truly spectacular events take place along the walking path in historic Iroquois Park," said Brooke Pardue, president and CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville. "The proceeds from the events support Louisville Parks and Recreation, so we like folks to know that a portion of every ticket sold is invested right back into our public parks."
Here's all the information you'll need ahead of both events:
Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
- Oct. 4-31
- Open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Pricing:
- Sunday-Thursday
- Adults: $15
- Seniors (65+): $13
- Children (3-12): $12
- Friday-Saturday
- Adults: $20
- Seniors (65+): $17
- Children (3-12): $15
- Sunday-Thursday
Winter Woods Spectacular
- Nov. 25 to Jan. 1
- Open from 6-10 p.m. nightly
- Pricing:
- Adults: $15
- Seniors (65+): $12
- Children (3-12): $10
