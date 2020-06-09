LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football season ticket holders have only a few days left to decide whether to renew for the 2020 season, or they could lose their seats.
With the possibility of capacity limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, season ticket holders and Cardinal Athletic Fund members have until Monday to decide on renewal.
The university said season ticket holders who are now uncomfortable attending games this fall can request a refund.
Single-game tickets and group ticket packages are on hold until the city or state issues guidelines on large group gatherings.
