SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless veterans in Shelbyville will soon have access to temporary housing in the form of tiny homes.
Awake Ministries in Shelbyville is creating a Veterans' Village off Bradshaw and Fifth Streets that'll consist of six tiny homes. Each one will have its own bedroom, kitchen, living room and front porch.
Community leaders and local veterans came together Tuesday to celebrate a groundbreaking at the property.
"The sacrifice that the veterans have made for our country, our freedom, our ability to be standing here today — the sacrifices that they made are worthy of all that we can do for them," said Jeff Reynolds, director of Awake Ministries.
Construction will soon begin on the six tiny homes.
"Our whole goal is to put anybody that doesn't have a house ... in temporary housing," said Carlen Pippin, a veteran who now helps with outreach programs.
Although the homes will provide temporary housing to individual veterans, the hope is that this gives them access to long-term success.
"That's what these six tiny homes are all about: to get people here so we can negotiate the landscape of their needs and then get them in a permanent house somewhere," Pippin said. "And our goal then is to get them a job where they're working, and then they become successful."
Reynolds said he hopes the first tiny home is ready by the first of the year.
Awake Ministries is a nonprofit. If you would like to volunteer to help with this project, or if you know of a veteran who would benefit from access to temporary housing, click here to get involved.
