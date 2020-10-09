LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last day to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is Friday, Oct. 9.
Secretary of State Michael Adams says so far, fewer than 20 percent of the state's registered voters have requested one. Still, he says, he's pleased.
"That's right in the sweet spot," Adams said. "That's enough that we see that it's working, that the word is getting out, that voters who have concerns are able to utilize this effectively. But it's also not so many that it will overwhelm the system."
Adams says the number is actually lower than during the primary election, but he says the state expects two-and-a-half times the turnout for the general election.
In-person voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 13. To request an absentee ballot, CLICK HERE. You can also check back on the same page to inquire about the status of your ballot.
