LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Valerie Chinn has been named one of the most admired women in Louisville!
Today's Woman named her the winner of the magazine's 2021 Most Admired Woman Award in the media category.
"Thank you all so much for voting!" Valerie posted on her Facebook page. "So honored to win this award. It's extra special because this month marks my 20th year at WDRB."
The awards will officially be presented at The Gillespie on Tuesday, June 22. A private winners' cocktail reception will begin at 5 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6:40 p.m. Early-bird prices of $35 each or $280 for a table are available through Thursday, June 10. Tickets after June 10 will be $40 each or $320 for a table of eight.
To purchase tickets, click here.
It is the nineteenth year for the event. Award recipients who were unable to be recognized in person in 2020, due to COVID-19, will also be recognized at the 2021 event.
The 2021 award recipients for each category include:
- Arts: Angela Vaughn Hampton, Director of choir/handbells at Floyd Central High School and artistic director, Voces Novae
- Athletes/Fitness: Alison Cardoza, Certified personal trainer/group exercise instructor Baptist Health Milestone Wellness Center
- Beauty/Fashion: Katie Meinhart, owner Six Sisters Boutique
- Business Owner: Shauntrice Martin, owner Black Market KY
- Community/Non-Profit: Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of Louisville Urban League
- Corporate: Tracey Johnson, Vice President Group Brand Director, Brown-Forman, Woodford Reserve
- Education: Toni Ganzel, MD, Dean of University of Louisville Medical School
- Food/Entertainment: Michelle Bartholomew, owner Cheddar Box Cafe
- Health/Healthcare: Sarah Jane Wilkens, pediatric cardiologist, Norton Healthcare
- Home/Home Style: Leslie Woods, Director of Construction, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville
- Media: Valerie Chinn, Anchor, WDRB News
- Politics: Attica Scott, Legislator, Kentucky House of Representatives, District 41.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.