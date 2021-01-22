LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf said it is still coming to Louisville, but it's not clear when.
A group of Hurstbourne residents spent months fighting the development planned at Oxmoor Center, but an appeals court denied the latest challenge, and those residents did not pursue the two remaining legal avenues to stop the golf and entertainment complex planned for the site of the old Sears building at Oxmoor Center.
The group's attorney, Steve Porter, announced earlier this week that he did not ask the state Supreme Court to review that case, and the 30-day deadline to do that was Jan. 19.
That means Topgolf can now tee off in Louisville, and company officials said they will move forward with plans to convert the old Sears store at Oxmoor Center into a three-story building and outdoor driving range.
"With this recent exciting news, our development timelines are still being updated and finalized, however we are committed to providing more details on our planned development as they become available," Topgolf said in a statement.
Oxmoor owner Brookfield Properties said in a statement that it's "aware of the latest developments in this case and are pleased with the outcome. We are working through next steps to move ahead and will keep the community updated on the progress.”
Topgolf said it does not yet have a new timeline for the project.
