LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The court challenges to Louisville's Topgolf proposal are officially over.
A group of Hurstbourne residents that lost at the Kentucky Court of Appeals last month did not ask the state Supreme Court to review the case, attorney Steve Porter confirmed Wednesday. The 30-day deadline for that request was Tuesday.
The residents earlier this month did not seek to have the appeals court rehear the case.
Those legal avenues were the two remaining in a bid to stop the golf-and-entertainment complex planned for the old Sears building at Oxmoor Center since early 2018. Topgolf did not immediately comment.
In a much-anticipated ruling before Christmas, the appeals panel unanimously upheld a Jefferson Circuit Court judge's 2019 decision that the project was approved properly.
Topgolf has proposed a three-story, 62,103-square-foot building and outdoor driving range at Oxmoor with more than 100 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
