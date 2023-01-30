SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are rules we all had to stick to growing up.
"Not to run in the halls," said student, Liam Evans.
"Straight line," student Cash McGee added.
East Middle School in Shelby County has them too, at least on some days.
"All that stuff sort of goes out the window," explained Art teacher Zachary Hypes.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays when the students are "getting board," they're preparing for their mid-morning Skateboard club. It doesn't happen at some park.
"Down this hall and down this hall," explained Evans.
It happens right outside Hypes' classroom.
"We basically just get to skate around the whole school," student Anna Jesse said.
"I was trying to get Smith Grinds on the Quarter Pipe," said Evans.
"The more I skateboard, the better I get," added student, Tristan Rowlette.
"It's a lot to have these kids going up and down these halls, and crashing into the lockers," Hypes said.
You might thinking asking the school's administration to do something like this, like Hypes' did last year, would be tougher than a trick on a skateboard to pull off, but it really wasn't
"(We said) Yes, yes," Assistant Principal Tracy Shoultz explained.
She was actually stoked, because of what skateboarding does for students.
"It teaches kids to fall in love with doing hard things," Hypes explained.
Falling, and getting back up is sort of what life is all about.
"He's really good about instructing them on how to fall," Shoultz said.
"If they can do it in skateboarding, they can apply those skills in the classroom, and they can apply them to a bunch of other things in their life," Hypes added.
It sounds like it's working.
"It helps me like get settled and focus more," 13-year-old Anne Cable said.
"I feel like it made me a bit more patient," added Evans.
"Skateboarding has definitely taught me to be independent and be more confident about myself," said Jesse.
Skateboarding is getting these students rolling through life the right way, bruh.
"Totally," added Shoultz.
Just for the record, no students have been hurt while skateboarding in school.
