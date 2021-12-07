LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota plans to cut costs by using scratched or blemished parts.
The company said those parts will only be used in places that can't be seen by car buyers.
Toyota previously would throw away parts with scratches or blemishes.
With its new policy, scratches or blemishes are acceptable as long as it doesn't impact safety and performance and aren't likely to be noticed by car buyers.
Toyota has raised its forecast for the year but said the chip shortage and increasing costs are still impacting business.
