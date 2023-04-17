LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to handle the big crowds for Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday, April 22.
Those plans include road, ramp and bridge closures in downtown and throughout Louisville, starting Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23.
Anyone who is planning to travel to the Ohio River waterfront to watch the air show and fireworks should be aware of the traffic updates released by city officials on Monday.
Bridge and ramp closures:
April 20, 9:45am – April 23, 2:00pm:
- 2nd St/Clark Memorial Bridge from W. Main St. to W. Riverside Dr.
April 22, 12:00am – April 23, 8:00am:
- 3rd St. Ramp Exit from 1-64 West
- 2nd St. Ramp Entrance to I-64 East
April 22, 5:00pm – 10:30pm:
- Kennedy Bridge at I-65 South
April 22, 6:30pm – April 23, 2:00am:
- Lincoln Bridge at I-65 North
Interstates closed:
April 22, 8:30pm – 10:30pm:
- I-65 North from I-264 (Watterson Expressway) to I-64
- I-65 South (Indiana) from I-265 to I-64 (Kentucky)
- I-64 West from I-264 (Watterson Expressway) to 22nd St.
- I-64 East from I-264 (Shawnee Expressway) to I-65
Interstate Ramps closed:
April 22, 8:30pm – 11:30pm:
- Preston St. Ramp Entrance to I-65 North
- St Catherine St. Ramp Entrance to I-65 North
- Muhammad Ali Blvd. Ramp Entrance to I-65 North
- 9th St. Ramp Entrance to I-64 East
- 9th St. Ramp Entrance to I-64 West
- 22nd St. Ramp Entrance to I-64 East
- Zorn Ave. Ramp Entrance to I-71 South (toward downtown)
- Grinstead Dr. Ramp Entrance to I-64 West
- Cannons Ln. Ramp Entrance to I-64 West
Road direction changes:
April 22, 9:00pm – April 23, 1:00am:
- Market St. from 6th St. to 10th St., reversed from Eastbound to Westbound
- 3rd St. from Main St. to Broadway, converted to one-way Southbound
Road closures/restricted access:
April 21, 10:30am – April 23, 8:00am:
- W. River Rd. from N. 2nd St.to N. 6th St.
- Witherspoon from N. Preston St. to N. Book St.
- E. River Rd. from N. Preston St. to Witherspoon
- Bingham Way from W. River Rd. to Witherspoon
- N. Floyd St. from Witherspoon to Washington St.
April 22, 12:00am – April 23, 8:00am:
- N. 2nd St. from Witherspoon to W. River Rd.
- April 22, 9:00am – April 23, 8:00am:
- N. 3rd St from Main St. to W. River Rd.
- N. 2nd St from Main St. to Witherspoon
- N. 1st St from Main St. to Witherspoon
- N. Brook St from Main St. to Witherspoon
- N. Floyd St from Main St. to Washington
- N. Preston St from Main St. to Witherspoon
- Witherspoon from N. Brook St. to 2nd St.
- Witherspoon from N. Preston St. to Adams St.
- Washington from 1st St. to 2nd St.
- Armory Pl. from Liberty St. to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
April 22, 1:00pm – April 23, 9:00am:
- Washington from N. Preston St. to N. 1st St.
April 22, 6:30pm – April 23, 2:00am
- S. 2nd St. from Main St. to Jacob St.
- Muhammad Ali Blvd. from Clay St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)
No stopping anytime:
April 21, 10:00am – April 23, 12:00am (no stopping anytime):
- W. River Rd. from 8th St. to Bingham Way
- Bingham Way from W. River Rd. to Witherspoon
- Witherspoon from Bingham Way to N. Preston St.
- E. River Rd from N Preston St. to Witherspoon
April 22, all day (no stopping anytime):
- River Rd. from Witherspoon to Blankenbaker Ln.
- Witherspoon St. from 2nd St. to River Rd.
- Washington St. from 2nd St. to Preston St.
- Main St. from Story Ave. to 22nd St.
- Market St. from Baxter Ave. to 10th St.
- Jefferson St. from Preston St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)
- Liberty St. from Baxter Ave. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)
- Muhammad Ali Blvd. from Clay St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)
- Chestnut St. from 1st St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)
- Broadway from Barrett Ave. to 12th St.
- Jacob St. from 2nd St. to 1st St.
- Kentucky St. from 6th St. to 4th St.
- Oak St. from Floyd St. to 8th St., *South side only
- Jackson St. from Main St. to Market St.
- Preston St. from Witherspoon to Woodbine
- Floyd St. from Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
- Brook St. from Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
- 1st St. from Witherspoon to College St.
- 1st St. from College St. to Cardinal, *West side only
- 2nd St. from Main St. to College St.
- 3rd St. from W River Rd. to Eastern Pkwy
- 4th St. from River Rd. to Winkler Ave.
- 5th St. from Main St. to Broadway
- Armory Pl. from Liberty St. to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
- 6th St. from River Rd. to Hill St.
- 7th St. from Washington to Liberty St.
- 7th St. from Myrtle to Algonquin Pkwy
- 8th St. from Washington to Broadway
- 9th St. from Main St. to Market St.
- Roy Wilkins Blvd. from Market to Myrtle
- 15th St. from Main St. to Portland Ave.
- 22nd St. from Bank St. to Northwestern Pkwy
- Portland Ave. from 15th St. to 22nd St., *North side only
- Baxter Ave. from Main St to Broadway
- S. Johnson St. from Market St. to Story Ave.
- Lexington Rd. from Baxter Ave. to Payne St.
- Mellwood Ave. from Spring St. to Zorn Ave.
- Story Ave from Main St. to Frankfort
- Adams S.t from Witherspoon to Story Ave.
- Spring St. from Story Ave. to Lexington Ave.
- Frankfort Ave. from River Rd. to Story Ave.
- Baxter Ave. from Broadway to Highland Ave., *West side only
- Bardstown Rd. from Broadway to Taylorsville Rd., *West side only
- Campbell from Adams St. to E. Water St.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.