LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Orange cones greet drivers on Shelbyville Road just ahead of Mall St. Matthews in hopes of smoother traffic around one of the busiest places in Louisville.
Last minute Christmas shoppers may be confused, even frustrated, to learn that cars exiting the Watterson Expressway onto Shelbyville Road can't merge into the mall's turning lane. However, there are two more entrances that are far easier to use.
"Cars would block lanes, with no cars in front of them, with their turn signals on, trying to get into the two lanes to get into the first entrance," said St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini.
Entrances to the mall can also be found on Sherburn Lane and Bowling Boulevard.
Far more parking can be found around those entrances as well.
"There's just no reason to back traffic up just so they can get into the first entrance of the mall," the Tonini said. "Sherburn Lane and Bowling Boulevard are so much better ways to get in. The traffic is so much less."
The traffic detail encompasses the cones to filter traffic, along with additional police patrol around the mall area. There could be anywhere from 16-18 officers in the area during rush hour periods, officials say.
Providing additional resources and a traffic plan helps make the holiday shopping and traveling experience much smoother, according to the mayor.
"We do it just to try and help the traveling public to either get past the mall or into the mall with the least amount of trouble," he said.
The City of St. Matthews plans to keep the cones up until after the start of the new year.
