LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant has suffered another blow after battling a pandemic, staffing shortages and inflation.
Four Pegs on Goss Avenue had its refrigeration trailer stolen on Wednesday night. Cameras in the area caught the thieves in action.
The trailer was found on Thursday afternoon, but about $2,500 to $3,000 worth of food was spoiled right before the business planned to celebrate National Wing Day.
Owner Chris Williams said this was a tough hit for the small business.
"For someone to do that to me really hurts and (the) thing is, I would give the shirt off my back to help somebody, so if somebody needs something that badly, just come to me," Williams said. "I'd rather help you than you steal my stuff."
Williams said the grey truck used to steal his trailer was also stolen from another local business.
