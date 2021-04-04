LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train derailed in New Albany on Sunday evening for an unknown reason, but no one was injured in the incident, according to the New Albany Police Department.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the train was not carrying hazardous materials and there is no risk to the public.
The derailment occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the Norfolk Southern Line, located south of East Main Street between 6th and 10th streets.
"Several empty container cars were discovered derailed from the westbound freight train," Bailey said in a statement.
Roads surrounding the train tracks, including 6th, 10th and 14th streets remained blocked as of 9:45 p.m. as crews work to clear the scene.
“We are glad nobody was injured during this event. Crews are working to reopen the affected areas as quickly as possible," Bailey said.
No major delays are expected as the roads blocked "carry little traffic," Bailey said.
The cause of the derailment is unknown and remains under investigation by the Norfolk Southern Railway.
