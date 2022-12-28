LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who witnessed a shooting at a Valley Station funeral home are traumatized after Wednesday afternoon.
Shot were fired at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway, just south of Valley Station Road, around 1:30 p.m.
Two people were injured in the shooting, including a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier. Witnesses told WDRB News that several gunshots went through the front door.
Families were inside the funeral home at the time of the shooting. Some were having a service for a loved one, and others were trying to make arrangements.
Jeremy Pike was working a cell tower site across the street when he heard what sounded like fireworks.
"Then they kept going, and we thought, wait a minute, those are gunshots," Pike said. "We just saw a lot of people running around kind of crazy wondering what was going on."
Pike said an SUV tore out of the parking lot, pulled into traffic and drove away. Police arrived on scene a short time later.
"We watched them throw up the caution tape and thought, 'wow, this really happened,'" Pike said. "I can't believe it happened right here. We were in awe."
Another man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WDRB News he was inside the funeral home at the time of the shooting. He described the experience as "traumatizing" and added that people in Louisville "can't even have a funeral."
Pike talked to a couple of Louisville police officers who were on scene to share what he saw, but he then had to return to work.
"It has been going through my mind a lot," Pike said. "I have been thinking, 'wow, I was just across the street from a shooting today.'"
An investigation is underway, but police said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
