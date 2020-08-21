LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School has decided to start the school year with a mix of online and in-person classes.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, each student will be at school only one day a week and online the rest of the time.
Officials say if they can avoid large numbers of students and teachers going into quarantine, they hope to increase the number of students at school.
Dr. Rob Mullen, president of the school, said he's monitoring quarantine rates to see if that can happen, or if the school needs to go completely online.
"Many of you have expressed appreciation for the slow walk approach we have been taking," Mullen said in a statement. "We will be the last local K-12 Catholic school to have in-person instruction, and even then, it will be a smaller percentage of students than any other school. Couple this approach with the screen/clean/space protocols we have been instituting and one could say we really are working hard to keep everyone safe."
