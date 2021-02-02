LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl and a man were killed in a triple shooting Tuesday night in southwest Louisville that also injured an 8-year-old.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to Bells Lane and Interstate 264 East, near Rubbertown, around 6 p.m. on reports of three people shot.
An adult man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle, and a juvenile girl, who police say is between the ages of 10 and 13, was found dead outside the vehicle. A third victim, an 8-year-old girl, was transported to the hospital after the shooting, where she's expected to survive, Ruoff said.
"We have a juvenile who is laying in the streets of Louisville, who is deceased from a gunshot wound. That could be my child. That could be your child," said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the department's new deputy chief. "It is incumbent upon all of us to make sure that this does not continue to happen. So I'm pleading with the community for someone to speak up."
Police do not have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.