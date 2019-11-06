LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large cooking grease spill is causing traffic delays in the southbound lanes of I-65 on the Kennedy Bridge.
According to MetroSafe, several southbound lanes are closed after a truck traveling southbound hit the bridge wall. The crash, which took place just before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, caused the truck to spill a load of grease on the bridge.
A MetroSafe supervisor says injuries were reported, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.
Traffic was already backed up at that location due to lane closings for emergency repairs taking place south of St. Catherine Street in downtown Louisville.
The cleanup is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
