LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway were shut down Friday morning after a semi truck caught fire in West Point, Kentucky.
According to a Hardin County dispatcher, the fire was reported just before 10:20 a.m. in the 22000 block of Dixie Highway, just southwest of South 4th Street.
A video posted to Facebook by a Louisville resident appeared to show the truck engulfed in flames, with a dark plume of smoke rising above it.
The dispatcher would not say if there were any injuries. It is not known if other vehicles were involved in the incident, or what caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.