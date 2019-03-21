LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Trump and Vice President Pence marked World Down Syndrome Day by visiting with families who have children affected by Down Syndrome.
The President posted about the event on Twitter, along with pictures of some of the families he and Pence visited with.
"Today we celebrate the lives and achievements of Americans with Down Syndrome. @VP and I will always stand with these wonderful families, and together we will always stand for LIFE! #WorldDownSyndromeDay"
