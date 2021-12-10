LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two juveniles were arrested on Friday after an investigation stemming from threats made toward Meade County Schools.
In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the school district said it, Brandenburg City Police and the Meade County Sheriff's Office were made aware of a "school shooting threat" for Thursday. Multiple police agencies are investigating the validity of the threat.
According to Brandenburg Police, through an investigation between law enforcement and the school board, information was received that identified the threats, leading to an arrest.
Meade County Schools opted for virtual instruction at Meade County High School on Thursday and Friday amid concerns of the threat.
"Throughout this week, local law enforcement have been instrumental in determining which schools were safe for in-person instruction based on the facts of these individual cases," the school district posted on Facebook. "Our elementary and middle school students and staff experienced a safe and orderly day both Thursday and Friday."
Brandenburg Police say the two juveniles arrested are enrolled in Meade County Schools.
