LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of Louisville’s top safety officials will testify before a Louisville Metro Council committee as government oversight over police has become a focus of national attention.
Louisville Metro Police acting Chief Robert Schroeder and Public Safety Chief Amy Hess will testify Monday before the Council’s Government Accountability Committee.
The committee is investigating Mayor Greg Fischer’s handling of the shooting deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee and the protests that followed.
Committee chair Brent Ackerson, D-26, said he expects Council members will have more than four hours to question Schroeder and Hess. Ackerson said the Council first will focus on the mayor’s handling of protests and unrest.
