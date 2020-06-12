LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – The University of Louisville's athletic director says he expects to have football season in the fall.
"All the planning we’re doing with our conference and here on campus is for just that, to have a football season," Tyra said during a June 12 interview with WDRB. "We’re going to make sure we take the safety precautions we can for our players and our fans."
Health departments and government leaders have not said whether fans will be able attend games or how many. For U of L fans, a decision on season tickets must be made by June 15.
The university says season ticket holders who are not comfortable attending games this fall can request a refund.
Single-game tickets and group ticket packages are on hold until the state issues guidelines on large group gatherings.
"We still have a good two and half months or so until we get to our first game," Tyra said. "So hopefully we’ll have as much improvement in the next two and half months as we’ve had in the past two and half months."
Unlike many universities across the country U of L has not announced how many athletes currently on campus have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We have such a small group, we’ve elected not to get into the specifics of the testing," said Tyra. "Mainly because of that and not trying to put anyone in an awkward spot because of HIPAA and other privacy rules."
Tyra added that the testing process has gone well. He also credited campus health officials and Norton Healthcare for the success of its coronavirus testing program.
