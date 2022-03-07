LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville football player was arrested on domestic violence charges.
Gregory Braden Smith was taken into custody by university police early Sunday morning and charged with fourth-degree assault and harassing communications. They are misdemeanor charges.
According to court documents, police were called to the Clubhouse Apartments on Crittenden Drive, near the I-65 interchange, shortly before 4 a.m. after someone reported that a couple was arguing.
When officers arrived, the alleged victim, Smith's ex-girlfriend, met them at the door.
Police reported that the woman said Smith grabbed her, dragged her to the apartment door and threw her out into the breezeway while she was wearing only her bra and shorts. She also said she suffered cuts to her forehead, face, back and arms during their argument, according to police.
The woman said since she had broken up with Smith days earlier, Smith had been harassing her by leaving notes on her car as well as lengthy voicemail messages. Polices said she had repeatedly asked Smith to leave her alone and had shown up at his apartment earlier in the day to ask him to do so.
Smith was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
A junior from Flowood, Mississippi, Smith is a wide receiver for the Cardinals.
On Monday afternoon, Rocco Gasparro, a spokesman for the U of L football program, issued a brief statement saying that, "We're aware of the incident involving Braden Smith over the weekend. Braden has been suspended indefinitely while we continue to gather more information."
