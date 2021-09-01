LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local Intensive Care Unit nurses are seeing younger and sicker patients with COVID-19.
Some University of Louisville Hospital ICU nurses shared what it's been like caring for COVID-19 patients over the past 18 months.
They said the first round of COVID-19 early on affected a lot of elderly patients. Now, nurses said they are seeing younger patients coming to the hospital with severe symptoms, some from the Delta variant.
One nurse said her most recent patients were of ages 20 and 38.
Over the last several months, hospital staff said they've figured out what works, and that includes putting COVID-19 patients on their stomachs to get their oxygen levels up.
"It takes six or seven staff members," aid Jill Beierle, an ICU nurse. "You need your nurses, your respiratory therapist, your nursing techs. We all go into a room together, and we very strategically — and it's very organized — very calmly turn the patients on their belly. They've got a lot of lines, vents and tubes. It's definitely one thing we have mastered."
Nurses said some patients with COVID-19 said they wished they would have gotten the vaccine.
