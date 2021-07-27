LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville professor is part of a team that made a huge discovery about space.
Professor Gerard Williger and two colleagues from England recently discovered an arc of galaxies in distant space.
They presented their findings to the American Astronomical Society.
The graphic below represents how the team made its finding: by looking at how quasars shine light through the gas around galaxies. Scientists said this discovery could change the way they look at how the entire universe works.
Williger is a fellow at the Jeremiah Horrocks Institute at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, England.
"The Cosmological Principle tells us one part of the universe is pretty much the same as another part of the universe," Williger said in a new release. "The Giant Arc is three times bigger than anything we've seen before. So maybe that principle has to have its size upgraded. How big is big enough to say this is an average piece of the universe?"
An article published this summer in Science News quote another member of the team, Central Lancashire Ph.D. student Alexia Lopez, saying the discovery adds to a new avenue of research that "would overturn cosmology as we know it."
