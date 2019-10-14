LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville researchers are launching an initiative to plant 8,000 trees in south Louisville as part of a study on environmental impact.
Researchers put some trees in the ground on Monday as part of the Green Heart Initiative to study how the surrounding area is affected by having more vegetation over the course of two years.
"Our idea was that once we put large trees in the ground, that we would be able to decrease the level of pollution and the noise that comes from the freeway, and traffic in the neighborhood," said U of L Professor Aruni Bhatnagar.
Wyandotte, Beechmont, Taylor-Berry and Hazelwood are among the neighborhoods having trees planted at no cost to neighbors.
