LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville researchers have developed a less toxic way to deliver medicines by using the natural lipids in plants.
Dr. Huang-Ge Zhang said he came up with the idea while eating a grapefruit for breakfast one day. Zhang said he realized that the fruit contained very small fragments of living, edible cell plants that could be using to transport several drugs, including anti-cancer drugs.
The technology has now been licensed to the Boston-based medical company, Senda Biosciences. The discovery will help the company "solve the challenges of transferring therapeutics across biological barriers and throughout the body," according to a news release.
The plant cells will ensure that the drug is properly absorbed by the body, according to a U of L news release. The discovery will also have anti-inflammatory effects.
“These technologies could make a real difference in drug delivery, improving access and costs while reducing side effects. We look forward to working with UofL to further develop these innovations and get them to market," said Guillame Pfefer, CEO of Senda Biosciences.
