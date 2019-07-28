LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L's School of Dentistry was forced to cancel Monday classes and close clinics on Monday after a water main broke in downtown Louisville.
University Hospital and the Cancer Center were both under a boil water advisory for much of the weekend because of the break, but the advisory was lifted Sunday afternoon.
The school of dentistry, the Novak Center for Children's Health and the U of L Physicians Outpatient Center all remain under a boil water advisory.
The school of dentistry is the only building expected to be closed Monday because of the break. Officials say "essential personnel" at the dental school should report at regular time.
The intersection of South Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard remains closed because of the break.
According to a release from the Louisville Water Company, the break will take "several days to fully repair," and the intersection closure near University Hospital may impact drivers until "early to mid-week."
Crews are working to have one lane open on South Preston Street by Monday morning, the water company said.
