LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The U.S. Census Bureau will begin dropping off questionnaire packets at Kentucky residents' front doors on Monday.
The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires to 78,500 homes in Kentucky, the majority of which are in eastern Kentucky. The bureau said it does this only in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.
The process began March 15, but was placed on hold due to the pandemic. The Census Bureau says all deliveries will be contactless, and field staff has been trained on social distancing protocols. All staff will wear personal protective equipment.
You can respond to the census online, by phone or by the using the paper form in the packet.
