LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire more than 100 mail carriers in the Louisville area.
According to a news release, USPS is taking applications for city carrier assistant positions, with pay starting at $18.51 per hour.
USPS doesn't receive tax dollars for operating expenses, relying on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operation, according to a news release.
To learn more or apply, click here.
