LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health professionals at Kentucky Children's Hospital are highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on children's mental health.
Doctors say kids are vulnerable during this time because of the change in lifestyle. Online learning, limited contact and other factors all play a role in mental health.
"We may think, well, children don't understand what's going on," said Dr. Scottie B. Day, physician in chief at Kentucky Children's Hospital. "But in reality, children understand a lot more than what we give them credit for."
To combat this and keep kids healthy at home, Day said parents should encourage meaningful and informational conversations about the pandemic.
"You don't want to instill fear, but you want to be realistic with them," he said. "'Hey, we're doing this.' Or 'We're doing that.' Or 'We're making these modifications.'"
Other ways to keep children sharp include implementing constant schedules of activities both indoor and outdoor. Day suggested outdoor exercise, board games and cards or crafts.
"Although you want to have purposeful conversations, a lot of times you learn more by just sitting around and doing some type of game with them," he added.
Screen time can be a big topic of conversation as well. Day said that many parents normally try to minimize screen time on phones, laptops and tablets, but that may not have to be the case during this pandemic.
"It's not that we need to completely do away with (the rule), but, obviously, now we want them to interact with their friends," he said. "In this time, when we need to be in social isolation, it's important for them to have screen time with their friends."
Day said his physicians and pediatricians are following along with the guidelines offered by The American Academy of Pediatrics. He and other health professionals hope families can make some good out of the not-so-good circumstances we're under.
"Spend this time to have that one-hour dinner that you may not have had time for before, sit around and have that dinner," Day said. "It's important to see what good has come out of this."
