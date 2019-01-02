LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky football team returned to Lexington following their Citrus Bowl win.
The plane from Orlando touched down just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Blue Grass Airport.
The players return with a trophy and bragging rights following the 27-24 New Year's Day win over Penn State.
Coach Mark Stoops gave a shout-out to fans and says thanks to the Big Blue nation.
"I appreciate you guys all year covering us. Our team appreciates it. We've had great support. We had an unbelievable atmosphere down there. Big Blue showed up in full force. We're very greatful and appreciate the coverage," Stoops says.
The UK Wildcats finished the season with ten wins for the first time since 1977.
Benny Snell Jr. became Kentucky's career rushing leader by providing 144 yards and two touchdowns in leading the 16th-ranked Wildcats past No. 13 Penn State, 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl. Snell scored on runs of 2 and 12 yards in the second half, then carried for a couple of crucial first downs to help the 10-3 Wildcats run out the clock.
Trace McSorley threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions' career passing and wins leader also rushed for a team-high 75 yards on 19 attempts.
