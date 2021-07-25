LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The youngest man to qualify for an Olympic rifle competition is now a gold medalist.
Will Shaner, a member of the University of Kentucky Rifle team, won an Olympic gold medal on Sunday in the 10-meter air rifle competition.
We just witnessed HISTORY! Will Shaner talks about becoming the 1st American male to win gold in the 10m Air Rifle, how @UKAthletics prepared him for this moment and his shoutout to friends and family who couldn't be here. #olympicgames #shooting #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/nKtq9MJmJk— Justin Surrency (@JustinSurrency) July 25, 2021
The 20-year-old beat China's Sheng Lihao by .07 points.
