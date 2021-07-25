LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The youngest man to qualify for an Olympic rifle competition is now a gold medalist. 

Will Shaner, a member of the University of Kentucky Rifle team, won an Olympic gold medal on Sunday in the 10-meter air rifle competition.

The 20-year-old beat China's Sheng Lihao by .07 points. 

