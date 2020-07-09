LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Evansville is offering reduced tuition and housing rates to recent graduates, nurses, teachers and others looking to obtain additional degrees and skills.
“In light of the financial challenges that COVID-19 has brought to many people, (UE) ... is announcing some select reductions,” the institution said in a news release.
The university said students who have graduated in 2020 can get a second undergraduate degree a rate of $315 per credit hour, or about a third of the usual cost. Many second undergraduate degrees can be completed in 30-48 credit hours, which would cost about $10,000 to $15,000.
The university said it also is offering the $315 rate to anyone for certain programs, including transition to teaching and accelerated elementary education.
It also said that new transfer students entering in the fall will receive free housing for the semester.
UE said it hopes the options will provide a chance for people “to enhance their skillsets or change careers” during the pandemic.
Interested individuals can call 833-BeAnAce or visit the UE website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.