LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has canceled Spring Break as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release issued on Thursday morning, the University announced that it had revised the Spring 2021 academic calendar, "as part of its commitment to ensure the health and safety of the UK community during COVID-19."
"The revised calendar does not include Spring Break," the news release states.
"Similar to the adjustments made to the fall semester that involved the elimination of Fall Break, UK officials said the decision to remove Spring Break from the calendar is rooted in health and safety concerns for students and the entire campus community," the news release adds.
The school says the goal of the new schedule is to compress the academic calendar and to encourage students to stay on campus as much as possible. Additionally, the revised calendar, "creates a condensed semester in which students remain engaged in coursework on campus, rather than potentially traveling to other regions and returning to Lexington, which could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19," the release states.
The school's Senate Council vetted the calendar, and the Senate Council Chair approved it on their behalf, according to the news release.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.