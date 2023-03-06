LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Researchers at University of Kentucky are studying strategies to prevent child sex trafficking.
The team is raising awareness about the issue with billboards. The study, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is being led by principal investigators Dr. Ann Coker, director of UK Center for Research on Violence Against Women, and Dr. Ginny Sprang, director of the UK Center on Trauma and Children.
“Child sex trafficking is a significant problem here in Kentucky. We know it is linked to substance use, particularly in family members. It is identifiable and it is preventable,” Coker said in a news release.`
Kentucky had the nation's highest child abuse and neglect rate in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to a news release, strong risk factors for child sex trafficking include a dysfunctional family environment with violence and parental substance use. Familial sex trafficking is more common in Kentucky, with children ages 11 to 14 at a higher risk.
A billboard campaign "CSTOP Now!" encourages people to notice signs of child sex trafficking. More than 24 Kentucky counties were randomly selected to receive billboards focused on preventing child sex trafficking.
The second phase of the project has researchers developing and testing a training program for middle school staff that includes information about noticing the signs of child sex trafficking in students.
To learn more about the study, click here.
