LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is offering students the chance to work in the bourbon industry for a living.
The James B. Beam institute is set to be the largest teaching distillery in the world. The plans began about a decade ago, and it is just about ready to go, LEX18 reported Friday.
UK currently offers a certificate program in distillation, wine and brewing, but the institute will allow the program to expand on campus and offer online courses. It will teach students about the engineering, economics, food science and even journalism of the bourbon world.
"We've got opportunities to come in with agricultural innovation through grain," said Brad Berron, research director of the institute. "We can do engineering innovations through distillation techniques and we can also study all the business innovations in terms of how these new bourbon businesses are evolving in the state of Kentucky and really support those."
Students have to be at least 21 years old to take some courses, and there is an emphasis on responsible drinking. Students will be accepted in the program in the fall.
Jim Beam donated $5 million to UK for the institute. For more information on the institute, click here.
