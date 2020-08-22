LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Until Freedom and local volunteers came together Saturday morning to begin BreonnaCon, a four-day event that organizers are calling a "community convention."
Until Freedom is a social justice group that moved its operations to Louisville in early August. The group has now organized events Saturday through Tuesday including a farmer's market, community barbecue, and policy panel workshops that lead up to a demonstration on Tuesday.
"Our effort and priority is around getting justice for Breonna Taylor and her family, and we believe that Daniel Cameron should arrest the cops that participated in her murder. Anything short of that we'll feel like justice has not been served," Until Freedom Co-Founder Angelo Pinto told WDRB on Thursday.
Until Freedom says it's unclear how long the group will stay in Louisville. According to Pinto, about 25-40 organizers from across the country are here in the city.
"For us, Louisville is becoming like a second home," he said. "I think for us, we know we can't leave until something happens. That's kind of our position. We came to get justice for Breonna Taylor and to move the needle forward and we are not comfortable leaving until something happens."
Saturday, Pinto and dozens of volunteers kicked off BreonnaCon by passing out boxes of food to families outside the Louisville Urban League on West Broadway. Pinto said there were 1,700 boxes full of fruits and vegetables, and he expected to feed about 1,500 families.
Cars were pulling up in a drive-thru fashion as volunteers unloaded refrigerated trucks full of food boxes and milk. Boxes were also given to individuals who walked up. Pinto said Until Freedom is giving the food away at no charge, but he couldn't clarify on who funded the efforts.
"We can't say exactly who but there is someone who is not from Kentucky who has donated the food. It's an outfit in Texas that was able to contribute the food to us," he explained.
The farmer's market was the first event on the four-day schedule. Until Freedom is planning a demonstration on Tuesday, but few details are being released about that right now.
"We're hoping to make another political statement," said Pinto. "We'll be targeting another lever or power in the city and we hope that that lever of power recognizes that more of this will come if change doesn't happen and happen swiftly."
When Until Freedom arrived in Louisville in early August, a local pastor spoke about the Kentucky Derby during a rally.
"There's nothing to celebrate this year in regards to Derby," Pastor Tim Findley said. "We will not celebrate horses running around the track. We will not celebrate any kind of party. We are shutting everything down — from Churchill Downs to the airport to the hotels to the restaurants. No justice, no peace!"
On Saturday, Pinto commented about Churchill Downs' decision to no longer allow fans at this year's Derby.
"I'm interested in understanding their motives. What was the motivation behind no fans? Was it a fear that something might happen at the Derby that would be politically charged and bring more attention to them? Attention that they don't want? Or was it for some other reason? I think that's something I've been thinking about quite a bit," he said.
Pinto went on to say, "I mean the other thing is, they're just not having patrons. Derby is going to continue. And I think that also sends the wrong message given everything that's taken place with Breonna Taylor and how slow justice has moved."
However, when Churchill Downs announced the change in plans on Friday, the company said the reason was due to a steady increase of coronavirus cases in Louisville in recent weeks.
Jefferson County had 1,571 cases in the week ending Aug. 16, up from 1,100 two weeks prior. The county's health department says it's on "high alert" status with rising cases and a rising positivity rate (8.9%).
Until Freedom said even after BreonnaCon, the group hopes to continue giving out food to those in the community.
