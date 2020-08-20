LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Members of Until Freedom canvassed neighborhoods and passed out flyers Thursday to tell people about a four-day event called BreonnaCon.
Until Freedom is the social justice group that gathered for a sit-in on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's front yard in July.
"Our effort and priority is around getting justice for Breonna Taylor and her family, and we believe that Daniel Cameron should arrest the cops that participated in her murder. Anything short of that we'll feel like justice has not been served," Until Freedom Co-Founder Angelo Pinto said.
Until Freedom leaders said the group will hosting more days of action. BreonnaCon starts Saturday and runs through Tuesday and will include food, music and appearances by Porsha Williams, from "Real Housewives," and Yandy Smith-Harris, from "Love and Hip Hop."
"We have an event called Taylor-Made, which is really a women's event for women's empowerment and really connecting with women and letting them know how they can get more involved in the movement. Should be a special event," Pinto said.
A men's event, called "Brothers for Breonna," will follow and will include an appearance by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
Organizers also have planned a community barbecue, concert and faith revival, as well as food and school supplies giveaways.
"Monday is also going to be a big policy day. We're going to have a press conference at 11 a.m. around Breonna's Law," Pinto said.
Pinto told WDRB the organization also will provide nonviolent direct-action training sessions to prepare for a big demonstration throughout Louisville on Tuesday.
"We're not sharing many details around the action," Pinto said.
LMPD told WDRB in a statement that it "continues to prepare for and engage the many groups that announce an intent to come to Louisville to exercise their First Amendment rights. We work with them to ensure any demonstration is lawful and safe, and we are prepared to address public safety issues."
