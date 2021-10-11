LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville baseball team is honoring local police officers who died in the line of duty.
LMPD officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty in 2017 and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley was murdered in August.
In the Cardinals' final Pizza Bowl, an annual series of fall scrimmages, Louisville will celebrate the lives of the two men.
According to a news release, retired LMPD officer George Rodman and Brian Shirley, the fathers of the police officers, will serve as honorary captains for the game.
It starts at 5 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium. Admission is free.
