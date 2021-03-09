LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville broke ground Tuesday on a new residence hall.
The five-story, 452-bed building will be home to incoming freshmen next year. It's part of an $87 million project to replace two outdated residence halls built in the 1960s.
They will be in the heart of the Belknap Campus, and both buildings will have the same design and structure as their predecessors. The first hall is already under construction and will open in the fall.
President Neeli Bendapudi said the new dorms are what students of today expect and deserve.
