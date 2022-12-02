LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville.
Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood.
Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease, such as diet and exercise.
He said African Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease, so it's important to be proactive.
"What we can do is to try to get people screened early on, find out if they have plaque in their arteries, if their cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar are out of control," Williams said. "Find out what the risk and the underlying disease is early on before something happens to the patient and then manage it ahead of time."
Williams is at the urgent care center every other Friday. Appointments can be made with him through UofL's Urgent Care Parkland website by clicking here. Appointments can also be made by calling 502-815-7040.
