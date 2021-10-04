LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is a "Cool School" — at least when it comes to energy conservation — according to one national magazine.
The university held onto its spot as the top-ranked Kentucky college or university in the 15th Annual "Cool Schools" rankings from Sierra Magazine.
This comes as the nation prepares to observe "Energy Efficiency Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
UofL said it exceeded its 2020 goal and reduced carbon emissions by more than 35% while working to become 100% carbon neutral by 2050.
This year's "Cool Schools" list puts UofL at 108th out of 328 colleges and universities nationwide.
"As we all are reminded how to be more energy efficient on Oct. 6, we also celebrate our continued success in being the most sustainable school in the commonwealth," UofL President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. "We also see how much more work there is to do in order to reduce our university's carbon footprint to zero by the year 2050."
"UofL is committed to integrating sustainability into everything we do, from how we manage our facilities, finances and people to what we teach in the classroom and what we research in the lab," Justin Mog, assistant to the provost for sustainability initiatives said in a statement. "At UofL, everyone has a role to play in making our university more sustainable and tackling the existential threat posed by the global climate crisis."
UK is ranked 252nd on the list, WKU is 263rd, and EKU is 298th.
