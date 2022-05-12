LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Nurse Appreciation Week, and UofL Health is encouraging the public to thank a nurse.
Mecha Bowling-Scott, Shona Neal and Angela Lux are nurses who have been working in the COVID-19 unit at Jewish Hospital throughout the pandemic. Bowling-Scott said she remembers one of the first COVID-19 patients wanting to pray and the nurses not really knowing what to do.
"A lot of it, we just kind of had to fly by the seat of our pants," Bowling-Scott said. "But I remember that patient saying to me later, 'I'm honored to spend my last days with you guys.' I think that's when the gravity of what we were doing kind of hit me. And I thought, 'How are we going to get through this?' What do you even say to that?'"
UofL Health said it's important to appreciate nurses as Louisville reenters the "Yellow" zone of COVID-19 transmission.
