LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is now home to the first verified burn center in Kentucky.
The health care provider's burn center, UofL Health - UofL Hospital - Burn Center, received the verification from the American Burn Association, which recognized the hospital's ability to treat burns from the point of initial injury to recovery.
The association also recognized the wide variety of burns the center can treat.
The burn center has been operating since 1984.
Hospital officials said all burns are different and need specialized care.
"Burns remain a leading cause of injury in the U.S. and Kentucky," said Matthew Bozeman, M.D., medical director for the Burn Center, in a statement. "No two burns are alike, they vary in degree, depth and the area impacted. That's why a team specialized in the complex care is so important."
UofL Health is scheduled to celebrate the accomplishment at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear offered his congratulations on the recognition.
"Every Kentuckian deserves quality care during their moments of need, which is why I have made health care a top priority as Governor," Beshear said in a statement. "Thankfully, we have committed partners like UofL Health, which is taking yet another step forward today with the new state-of-the-art Burn Center. This is the first verified burn center in Kentucky, and I know it will better serve our people and help them get the care they deserve."
